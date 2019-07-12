The new Nissan LEAF will go on sale at 89 Dealers nationally - the largest electric vehicle network in the country

Melbourne, Victoria (12 July, 2019) – The new Nissan LEAF has arrived in Australia and will go on sale at 89 Dealers nationally - the largest electric vehicle network in the country.

Priced at $49,990* plus on road costs – making it one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market – the new, zero tailpipe emission Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's approach to changing the way cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. The three key aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility exemplified by the new Nissan LEAF are Nissan Intelligent Driving, Nissan Intelligent Power and Nissan Intelligent Integration.

"Nissan is excited to have new Nissan LEAF on sale in Australia," said Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester.

"As the pioneer of electric vehicles globally, the new fully electric Nissan LEAF represents the future of Australian motoring.

"We are expecting to see a spike in EV sales in Australia and Nissan is best placed to look after electric vehicle buyers long after they've made their purchase.

"New Nissan LEAF is technologically advanced, contemporary is its design, it enjoys strong driving range and is extremely fun to drive. It's quite the package."

Nissan Intelligent Driving

Available in a single high-spec grade, new Nissan LEAF has a contemporary exterior and interior design. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display, 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display, satellite navigation, a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear leather-accented^ seats and space for five.

Nissan LEAF also features e-Pedal. e-Pedal allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate, stop and hold the car by using the accelerator pedal alone without needing to use the brakes. It also features an Auto-Hold function.

It is also well appointed when it comes to safety. Awarded a maximum 5 star safety rating by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), the zero tailpipe emission Nissan LEAF scored an impressive 93 per cent in ANCAP's adult occupant protection test, 85 per cent for child occupant protection and 71 per cent in the vulnerable road user protection test. It also scored well (70 per cent) in the safety assist category thanks to its range of active safety technologies

Backing these results, new Nissan LEAF comes with a variety of advanced safety features including Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning as standard equipment.

It also features Intelligent Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Driver Alert, front and rear parking sensors, six SRS airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control with Traction Control System, ISOFIX and three top tether child restraint anchor points.

Nissan Intelligent Integration

Integration goes beyond what's in the car, Nissan LEAF is a mobile power source thanks to its Nissan Energy Share bi-directional charging capabilities. This means that, in future, Nissan LEAF customers in Australia will be able to use the vehicle to share energy stored in its battery with their home, business or even community.

Whilst bi-directional charging is still a relatively new technology in Australia, Nissan is actively working with charging partners both locally and internationally, as well as various stakeholders in the energy, academic, government and business sectors in order to realise the benefit of this technology for Australian consumers.

"Bi-directional charging is potentially the next big advancement in transforming your EV into a more integrated part of your energy system," said Stephen Lester.

"The good news is the Nissan LEAF sold in Australia is bi-directionally capable from factory and is therefore future-proofed for the next big step within the wider EV ecosystem".

New Nissan LEAF also includes Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™~ – a first for a Nissan in Australia.

Nissan Intelligent Power

The focal point of Nissan Intelligent Power in the new Nissan LEAF is the e-powertrain. Its powerful 40kWh battery outputs 110kW of power and 320Nm of torque providing instant acceleration, making this new generation of the world's most popular electric vehicle extremely fun to drive.

Range and Charging

Ensuring range anxiety is reduced considerably, the new Nissan LEAF has a driving range of 315km1 (NEDC ADR 81/02 combined cycle) and a 270km indicative driving range (European WLTP combined cycle). With most city-based Australians driving a low 38kms a day, Nissan LEAF will satisfy the daily driving needs for the majority of buyers.

While you can fully charge LEAF within 24 hours using a standard home wall socket, the time drops to 7.5 hours if the household has the latest 7kW home charger3. You can also plug your LEAF into a CHAdeMO rapid charger and get from alert to 80 per cent charge in around 60 minutes depending on charging conditions4.

JET Charge & Chargefox

Offering a holistic EV purchase experience, a collaboration with JET Charge will assist customers with all of their home charging infrastructure needs, and via a partnership with Chargefox, Nissan hopes to help increase charging awareness, inspire future use and ready the country for the impending spike in EV sales.

"As a global EV leader, Nissan plays an important role in the development of the wider EV ecosystem, particularly promoting the use of charging infrastructure," said Stephen Lester.

"By supporting ChargeFox, Australia's leader in the provision of public charging infrastructure, Nissan will be contributing to the advancement of electric motoring for all Australian drivers and help prepare the market for the future."

While Chargefox is planning to have over 100 fast DC chargers in place by the end of the year, a national network of 22 ultra-rapid chargers, forming a network connecting Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Adelaide is also planned during this time.

Available for pre-sale now and in dealerships from August 1, new Nissan LEAF is available in six contemporary colours including Arctic White, Ivory Pearl with black roof, Magnetic Red, Pearl Black, Platinum and Gun Metallic.

* Manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRP) are provided for media purposes only and do not include statutory charges, other on-road costs or consider extra charges for metallic paint.

^ Leather accented features and upholstery may contain synthetic material.

~ CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc. Android Auto is a trademark of Google LLC.

1 270km indicative range using new WLTP test procedure for European spec model. Australian model has not been tested using WLTP test procedure. 315km range tested to Australian NEDC ADR81/02 standard. Figures obtained after battery fully charged. Figures stated for purposes of comparison amongst vehicles tested to same technical procedures only. Actual real world driving range may vary depending on factors such as battery age and condition, driving style, traffic conditions, weather conditions, any accessories fitted and vehicle load.

2 According to Zero Carbon Australia's 2016 study on Electric Vehicles

3 This Home Charging time is based on, and requires use of a 32A / 6.6kW (7kW) wall box. Home Charging time will be dependent on charging conditions, including Home Charging type and condition, battery temperature and size as well as ambient temperature at point of use. Home Charging time is for a 40kW battery, and is based on Nissan testing. Before using this product at home, consult with a licensed electrician to ensure your homes electrical system can support the use.

4 Figures quoted are for a 40kWh battery. Time dependent on charging conditions, including charger type and condition, battery temperature as well as ambient temperature at point of use. Indicated rapid charging time requires use of a CHAdeMO rapid charger. The Nissan LEAF is designed to support the majority of journeys in daily life and is equipped with charging safeguards to protect the battery during repeated rapid charging sessions in a short period of time. The time taken for successive rapid charging can take longer if the battery temperature activates the battery safeguarding technology.