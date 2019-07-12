The new Nissan LEAF starts late in Australia, but is prepared with a dealer network and charging infrastructure providers.
The new Nissan LEAF (the 40 kWh version) finally makes its way to Australia, where it will be sold from August 1, 2019 at 89 dealers - "the largest electric vehicle network in the country".
To streamline the EV sales, Nissan decided to offer only a single high-spec grade, available from $49,990 AUD ($34,950) plus on-road costs.
Stephen Lester, Nissan Australia managing director said that the company is expecting to see a spike in EV sales in Australia.
For a good start, Nissan LEAF just received a gold Good Design Award in the product design category "in recognition for outstanding design and innovation".
The offer is complemented with two partnerships - first with JET Charge, which has become Nissan's preferred EV charger provider for home and business installations.
The second partner is theChargefox fast charging network - LEAF owners will receive discounted rates.