Not long ago, Tesla caught us by surprise and refreshed its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles. The automaker avoids these refreshes since it can offer most updates via its over-the-air technology. In this case, however, a simple software update won't get you what these improved Tesla vehicles have to offer. You actually have to go buy the new one.

Even when Tesla does refresh its vehicles, the upgrades aren't quite like that of traditional automakers. However, it only makes sense that eventually we'll see a complete design. And, rumor has it a more extensive refresh is in the works, at least for the Model S.

At any rate, with folks taking delivery of these quicker Teslas, we're starting to see an influx of videos testing out their acceleration and overall prowess. DragTimes, once again, pits the Tesla Model X against the Lamborghini Urus. However, this time the Model X in question is a 2019 Long Range "Raven" Performance with Ludicrous Plus. Can the Model X become the new world record holder?