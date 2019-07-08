A pre-production prototype (the one with enlarged eyes) of the Porsche Taycan debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, driven by the former F1 race winner, Le Mans racer and WEC Champion Mark Webber.

As you can see in the video, the car is amazingly quiet, especially in contrast to its performance. It's like the wind is breaking the silence.

"A very special moment as a prototype of the forthcoming Porsche Taycan made its UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Mark Webber drove the Taycan through the crowds and up the iconic hillclimb."

Here are a couple more images from the track: