British charging station manufacturer Rolec recently boasted that it manufactured and supplied over 1,000 charging points for Kia UK. This sounds like a lot for a single brand in a single market.

Those charging points are envisioned for Kia Motors UK’s Head Office, dealership network and domestic EV customers. The South Korean carmaker will equip over 160 dealerships and offices with charging points, which proves that the company is serious about EVs. Some of the stations will be sold to individual customers and will include installation assistance.

"KIA had a requirement to implement a nationwide EV charging network, to be deployed across over 160 dealerships and offices, as well as the facility to offer standardised EV home charge point installations to its EV customers. To accommodate these requirements Rolec EV, via its ‘enquiry to installation’ charge point management portal, was able to design, manufacture and project manage the installation of a range of custom KIA branded EV charging pedestals and WallPod chargers."

Taking into consideration growing EV sales as well as manufacturers' preparation for mass electrification, the EVSE business is now experiencing unprecedented expansion.

