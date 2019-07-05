Yet another episode of The Fast Lane Car's "Thrifty 3" Series. But wait ... there's no Tesla Model 3. If you've been following, you're probably aware that this is because their Model 3 is still in the shop. Sadly, they've missed out on creating and sharing several months of new Tesla footage with us.

Instead of waiting any longer, the guys over at TLFCar were fortunate to get their hands on a brand-new Tesla Model S Performance with Ludicrous. However, there are few cars that haven't been pit against the drag-racing champ. Moreover, TLFCar doesn't just happen to have a whole arsenal of supercars at its disposal.

So, they got a bit creative. How about a purpose-built, stripped-down three-wheeler? Enter the Polaris Slingshot. Can it show the Model S who's boss?

Check out the video and then let us know your takeaways in the comment section below.