Tesla is currently a dominant player in the plug-in segment in U.S. While some people say it's not in a healthy situation, its sales speak volumes when compared to non-Tesla vehicles in the segment.

Overall plug-in sales in U.S. increased, but here we specifically check in on the non-Tesla sales. Is there really any growth?

Non-Tesla all-electric car sales

All-electric car sales are on the rise and thankfully new BEVs are also progressing, which sooner or later should factor into all-time records (most likely later this year).

In June:

BEVs: 30,578 (up 110%)

Tesla: 25,700 (up 129%)

Non-Tesla BEVs: 4,878 (up 45%)

In H1 2019:

BEVs: 106,959 (up 64%)



Tesla: 83,875 (up 90%)



Non-Tesla BEVs: 23,084 (up 9.4%)

Tesla shows a huge advantage over rest of the industry because of the Tesla Model 3.

Non-Tesla plug-in car sales

Because plug-in hybrids are in retreat, the overall non-Tesla plug-in sales stats are disappointing. At this point, it's clear that PHEV models need something better or need to be more affordable to attract consumers.

In June:

PHEVs: 7,240 (down 31%)

Non-Tesla plug-ins (BEVs/PHEVs): 12,118 (down 12%)

In H1 2019: