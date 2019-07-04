We continue to share with you the saga of The Fast Lane Car's Tesla Model 3. The publication bought it months ago and got a fantastic deal, though they still spent more than they planned to. They seemed to agree with most reviewers that the small Tesla sedan is a solid choice. However, a small fender bender has really upset the situation.

Just days after purchasing the Model 3, one of the hosts bumped the rear of the car when backing it into a garage. It seemed like a minor issue, but we're well aware that Tesla repairs can be pricey and take a bit of time.

A few weeks ago, TFLcar's video update substantiated the above. The repair was taking months and it was going to cost around $10,000. Now, nearly a month later, more bad news. The repair shop has made some mistakes with ordering parts and there have been other issues, which means the car is still not ready. Keep in mind, the initial repair estimate happened on April 18th.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, share your experiences with us in the comment section.