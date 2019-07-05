Lotus confirms Type 130 hypercar is named EVIJA

Fans attending the Lotus stand at Goodwood Festival of Speed will be offered a sneak peek at the car

Dramatic ‘light show’ experience reveals new design details ahead of the world premiere later this month

Classic and current Lotus cars on static and dynamic display, celebrating this year’s Festival theme ‘Record Breakers’

(Goodwood, West Sussex – 3 July 2019) – Lotus has chosen the Goodwood Festival of Speed to reveal the name of its new all-electric hypercar, and is calling on fans to visit its stand for an exclusive glimpse.

Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British EV hypercar will be called the Lotus EVIJA. It marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the history of the iconic British sports car brand. As the first major Lotus model launch under the stewardship of Geely – the world’s fastest growing automotive group – its significance cannot be overstated.

Pronounced ‘ev-eye-a’ it means ‘the first in existence’ or ‘the living one’. It is highly appropriate; Lotus has an unquestionable reputation for its pioneering approach in both automotive and motorsport. The Evija – as the first all-electric hypercar from a British car maker – continues that story of innovation.

Lotus Cars CEO Phil Popham said: “Evija is the perfect name for our new car because it’s the first hypercar from Lotus, our first electric offering and is the first new model under the stewardship of Geely. The Evija is a Lotus like no other, yet a true Lotus in every sense. It will re-establish our brand on the global automotive stage and pave the way for further visionary models.”

Sports car fans attending this weekend’s Festival are invited to visit the Lotus stand – on the main grid – for an exclusive glimpse of the Evija. Hidden from general sight, visitors can join a dramatic ‘light show’ experience that reveals new details and provides the best hints yet of its exterior design.

The Lotus Evija will be unveiled in full in London later this month. Since its existence was confirmed at the Shanghai International Auto Show in April, the car has been known only by its Lotus Type number – Type 130. In May Lotus confirmed a maximum of 130 examples will be built at its factory in Hethel, Norfolk, in tribute to its Type number.

Also at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed are some of the most successful, pioneering and record-setting Lotus cars ever made. The stand is hosting the recently unveiled Lotus Evora GT4 Concept race car – which will be making its dynamic debut up the famous Goodwood hill climb course – as well as examples of the current Lotus range of Elise, Exige and Evora.

One historic car is expected to be a real crowd-pleaser. It’s the almost mythical Type 25/R6 Formula One racer, which is the actual car in which legend Jim Clark set the best ever time of 1:20.4 for a lap of the Goodwood circuit. This 1965 record has never been and never will be bettered due to changes in the original configuration of the circuit.