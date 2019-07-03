Sales of BMW Group (BMW and MINI) plug-in electric cars in the U.S. continue to decrease in June for the sixth consecutive month.

This past month some 1,744 plug-ins were sold (down 22.6% year-over-year), which is around 5% of the total BMW sales volume.

Currently, more than half of the sales fall on the BMW 530e iPerformance - 908 in June (3,277 YTD). We believe that BMW will be back to growth in the coming months when new/refreshed plug-ins hit the market and then we should see a new sales record as well as hopefully over 10% share for plug-ins.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – June 2019

"BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 22.6 percent in June 2019 vs. June 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date."

BMW plug-in electric car sales estimated by InsideEVs: