Orders for theTesla Model 3 in Germany finally started to increase in June, according to government subsidies claimed.

Industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) noted that the number of 795 in June increased the 2019 average to almost 800 per month. It's positive news after a consistent decline in previous months.

Jan: 911

Feb: 835

Mar: 811

Apr: 735

May: 664

June: 795

Total: 4,751

Interesting is also that the majority of sales are Long Range All-Wheel Drive versions - 74% so far this year and 49% in June.