On average, close to 800 Tesla Model 3 were ordered per month in Germany over the first half of the year.

Orders for theTesla Model 3 in Germany finally started to increase in June, according to government subsidies claimed.

Industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de) noted that the number of 795 in June increased the 2019 average to almost 800 per month. It's positive news after a consistent decline in previous months.

  • Jan: 911
  • Feb: 835
  • Mar: 811
  • Apr: 735
  • May: 664
  • June: 795
  • Total: 4,751

Interesting is also that the majority of sales are Long Range All-Wheel Drive versions - 74% so far this year and 49% in June.

More from Germany

may 2019 plugin sales germany increased In May 2019, Plug-In EV Car Sales In Germany Increased 65%
germany biggest plugin car market europe Germany Is Now The Biggest Plug-In EV Car Market In Europe
 

More Sales Info

tesla model 3 s x sales june 2019 q2 Tesla Model 3, S & X Sales In U.S. In June 2019
ev sales scorecard june 2019 More Updates: Monthly Plug-In EV Sales Scorecard: June 2019