ID. BUGGY singled out at Concours d’Elegance

Jul 1, 2019

Showcar of the ID. Family wins audience award in Chantilly, France, north of Paris

Modern, retro-free interpretation of the dune buggies of the 60s and 70s impresses car enthusiasts

Wolfsburg (Germany) - The ID. BUGGY1 made its first big appearance at the "Chantilly Arts & Elegance, Richard Mille" after its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show. Together with an haute couture creation by the Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester, it ventured onto the catwalk and bagged the audience award at the Concours d'Elegance. Volkswagen chief designer Klaus Bischoff, who took part in the parade, is thrilled: "It is a sensational achievement for our design team that international automotive enthusiasts chose the ID. BUGGY at such a top-class event. It shows that our vision of e-mobility has struck a chord. "

At its world premiere, the ID. BUGGY impressed with its puristic design, timeless and unmistakable at the same time. In one of the most prestigious beauty contests in the world, it now won the hearts of the audience.

The "Chantilly Arts & Elegance, Richard Mille" is one of the most important in the automotive industry in addition to the design competitions in the Italian Villa d'Este and in California's Pebble Beach. The renaissance castle in the small town 50 kilometres north of Paris is world-famous and gives the Concours d'Elegance a unique atmosphere.

The concept is also unique: world-famous fashion designers tailor haute couture dresses to match the vehicles. At the parade, a model walks next to the car on the catwalk.

"Chantilly is an industry highlight where the most exquisite automobiles meet an interested and savvy audience. I cannot imagine a better environment for the future design of our brand," said Volkswagen chief designer Klaus Bischoff.

The ID. BUGGY shows that e-mobility can be fun. The clear design language promises a unique driving experience. The interior is indestructible and minimalist, consciously without a fixed roof and doors. It ties in with the cult concept of the Californian dune buggies of the 1960s and 1970s and is the modern interpretation of an icon.

The ID. BUGGY is based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and illustrates the wide spectrum of emission-free mobility that can be achieved with it.