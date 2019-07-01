A red Tesla Semi prototype was recently seen in California and lucky enthusiasts captured new videos and photos of the truck, including the front trunk or frunk.

As we can see in one of the images, the Semi is equipped with a pretty decent frunk, in size comparable to Model S/Model X, but reportedly deeper. The shape is irregular though.

Having an additional trunk space in the front should be handy for the drivers and it's great to see that Tesla fully utilized the space, which in the case of diesel trucks is occupied by the engine.

Bonus: More videos with Tesla Semi

Source: images: Jerome Mends-Cole - SacTesla, Teslarati