Believe it or not, the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid that had topped the plug-in hybrid sales chart for three months in a row has now been dethroned four times in a row too.

For three consecutive months, we estimated that the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid outsold the Toyota Prius Prime in the U.S. However, the tide changed in March as the Prius Prime logged an impressive 1,820 sales (*estimated). Again in April, the Prius Prime took the PHEV sales crown with an estimated 1,399 sales to the Honda Clarity PHEV's 981 (*estimated).

Come May, the story remained much the same. However, the Prius Prime increased its lead over the Clarity PHEV. For May 2019, Prius Prime sales checked in at an estimated 1,914 units. Meanwhile, sales of the Clarity PHEV only amounted to an estimated 816 units.

June Sales

The gap wasn't nearly as big in June. However, the Prius Prime still edged out the Clarity PHEV for the plug-in hybrid sales crown. We estimate Prius Prime U.S. sales at 1,144 in June, versus 1,030 for the Clarity PHEV.

Looking Back

By logging a confirmed sales total of 2,770 units in December 2018, the Clarity PHEV outsold all other plug-in hybrids offered in the U.S. for the first time ever. Then, it again topped the PHEV sales chart in January by edging out the Toyota Prius Prime. Clarity PHEV sales for January checked in at 1,192 units, to the Prime’s reported 1,123. But in February, the race tightened up considerably with just 8 sales separating the two models. Clarity PHEV sales came in officially at 1,213 to Prius Prime estimated sales of 1,205 in February.

Along Comes March And Then April

With the close of March came a new top-selling plug-in hybrid. The Toyota Prius Prime regained the #1 spot by selling 1,820 units(*estimated) compared to the Honda Clarity PHEV's 1,311 sales. The Clarity has fallen sharply in April though.

In 2018, the Prius Prime was more often than not the top-selling PHEV month after month. However, the Clarity’s rise to the top came shortly after Chevrolet announced the death of the Volt. With Volt sales now dwindling, the Clarity PHEV’s only real challenger is the Toyota Prius Prime and in April it was once again the Prime that took home the top spot. In May, the Prime won yet again.

YTD Tally

On the YTD side, the Prius Prime is far ahead of the Clarity PHEV in 2019. The Prime has logged an estimated 8,605 sales this year, as compared to just 6,543 for the Honda Clarity PHEV. Neither figure comes even close to the chart-topping Model 3 at 67,650 for 2019.

If we include pure electric cars in the mix, the Tesla Model 3 easily takes the #1 spot with 21,225 estimated sales in the U.S. in June.