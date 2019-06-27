Full coverage here: Drag race, drifting, and lap times!
Videos of the Tesla Model S and Model X showing off their acceleration at the drag strip have become all too common. When the Tesla Model 3 came along, it only made sense that people would follow suit. However, while the smaller, less expensive Tesla isn't quite as quick as its larger siblings, it has proven itself on the twisty track.
While every version of the Tesla Model 3 fares quite well at the track, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Performance version is the one that really shines. It's important to note that the Model 3 also includes a special feature called "Track Mode."
Check out the video above to see how the Model 3 Performance stacks up to these legendary gas-powered, Germany luxury cars. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below.
Video Description via Throttle House on YouTube:
Tesla Model 3 vs BMW M2 Competition vs Audi RS3 - TRACK REVIEW // DRAG RACE & LAP TIMES
CONTINUING OUR FULL TRACK SERIES! James and Thomas take the new 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance and pit it against the 2019 BMW M2 Competition and the 2019 RS3 in a full track test: Drag race, drifting, and lap times! Can the EV outpace the M2 Comp? And can the 5 cylinders of the RS3 destroy both? Watch to find out.
Written and Presented by: James Engelsman, and Thomas Holland
Filmed and Edited by: Thomas Holland
Produced by: James Engelsman
Drone/Camera Operator: Ben Kahan
Camera Operator: Harrison D.