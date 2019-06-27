Videos of the Tesla Model S and Model X showing off their acceleration at the drag strip have become all too common. When the Tesla Model 3 came along, it only made sense that people would follow suit. However, while the smaller, less expensive Tesla isn't quite as quick as its larger siblings, it has proven itself on the twisty track.

While every version of the Tesla Model 3 fares quite well at the track, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Performance version is the one that really shines. It's important to note that the Model 3 also includes a special feature called "Track Mode."

Check out the video above to see how the Model 3 Performance stacks up to these legendary gas-powered, Germany luxury cars.