Solaris Bus & Coach scored one of the Europe's largest electric bus orders, for 90 electric Urbino 12 electric, for BVG, the Berlin public transport company.

Together with previously ordered/received 35 Solaris (since 2015), by the end of 2020 BVG will enjoy a fleet of 135 electric Urbino.

"As agreed, the contract will be divided into several stages. The first bus will be delivered to Berlin early next year, followed by three more tranches: 29 units in the first quarter of 2020, 30 in the second quarter of 2020 and the last 30 in the fourth quarter of 2020."

Buses ordered by BVG will be configured for medium-range (300 kWh battery) and space for 70 passengers.

"The Solaris Urbino 12 electric is an internationally recognized model awarded with the prestigious "Bus Of The Year 2017" title. The source of drive for these emission-free vehicles will be the electric axle with integrated electric motors. Buses will be equipped with batteries with a total nominal capacity of 300 kWh. Their charging will be possible through a plug-in system. Each of the 90 buses ordered by BVG will accommodate 70 passengers. The comfort of driving will be influenced by such amenities as the air-conditioning system, monitoring and USB sockets available for passengers. The buses will also be equipped with a passenger information system featuring a voice announcement of the stops."

Petros Spinaris, Vice President of the Board Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. said: