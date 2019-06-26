Mercedes-Benz EQC to compete with Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE and Tesla Model X

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC 400, in production since early May, is presented in this 60-second video as pure driving pleasure - whether it's in the city or on a long journey.

"Urban canyons or sunny countryside: The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the perfect partner for any trip. Enjoy electric and enter a new world with the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC."

It really could be one of the better high-end electric models and hopefully there will be no problem to deliver the initially planned 25,000 EQC per year.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC specs:

  • range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)
  • range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)
  • energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)
  • 80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)
  • battery pack weight of 625 kg
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds
  • top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
  • dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)
  • system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque
  • AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)
  • DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)
  • Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm
  • Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg
  • Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l
