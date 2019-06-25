Nissan has announced new range-topping Leaf electric car.

The Leaf e+ will have the longest range of any Leaf to-date, with a range of up to 239 miles on a charge.

The impressive range is achieved through a combination of high-performance lithium ion batteries and lightweight vehicle construction. The new 62kWh battery pack offers 55 percent more capacity and approximately 25 percent improvement in energy density, but it's still similar in size and shape to the battery pack in the Leaf currently on sale.

It's not just range that's been improved, power and torque figures are also up. Power is now 214 bhp, while the torque figure now sits at 250 lb-ft. All of that allows for a 10 percent increase in top speed, to 98 mph.

The modern, sweeping lines of the second-generation Leaf are unchanged though – save for a five millimeter increase in ride height brought about by the inclusion of 16-inch wheels. It also still comes heavily loaded with tech, including Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and Nissan's ProPILOT advanced driving assistance technology as standard.

"The Nissan LEAF is a fantastic car to drive, delivering instant power, rapid acceleration, and refinement thanks to its 100 percent electric drive train," said Kalyana Sivagnanam, Managing Director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. "With the additional battery capacity, the new LEAF e+ will enable our customers to go further than ever before with more confidence, excitement and connectivity."

The Leaf has been on sale since 2010 and with 400,000 sold to-date, it is the world's most popular electric vehicle.

Prices for the Leaf e+ in the top-of-the-range Tekna trim start from £35,895, which includes the £3,500 Government Grant.