Some may say this video is pretty boring, but we think it's worth sharing. American business icon, venture capitalist, and Tesla / SpaceX board member Steve Jurvetson provided a video showcasing a Model 3 drive in The Boring Company's tunnel. As you can see, the car reaches speeds of up to 116 mph.

This footage was first shared by Steve Jobs (@tesla_truth) just minutes after Jurvetson's tweet (which contains the original video link that's no longer available). It's important to point out that this is surely not the real Steve Jobs, but, of course, you already knew that. Sadly, Jobs passed away in 2011. The "tesla truth" twitter user has surfaced recently and shares Tesla's successes using Jobs' name and picture.

Let us know your thoughts related to the video in the comment section below.