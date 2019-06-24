Another video shows us how the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction continues in Shanghai, China. All we see was built in less than six months.

One of the most important new elements is a new power substation in one of the corners of the plot. The cost of this single side project is around $12 million alone, according to reports.

Contractors still have some three months to technically complete the plant by the end of September and start assembling the cars.

00:26 The substation with a cost of 12 million US$ has started construction and will be completed in September. 04:38 Mini Bazaar 04:45 ABB employees entered the Gigafactory 3, indicating that the robot installation preparation work has begun

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: