Work continues on all fronts.

Another video shows us how the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction continues in Shanghai, China. All we see was built in less than six months.

One of the most important new elements is a new power substation in one of the corners of the plot. The cost of this single side project is around $12 million alone, according to reports.

Contractors still have some three months to technically complete the plant by the end of September and start assembling the cars.

00:26 The substation with a cost of 12 million US$ has started construction and will be completed in September.

04:38 Mini Bazaar

04:45 ABB employees entered the Gigafactory 3, indicating that the robot installation preparation work has begun

Tesla Gigafactory 3

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:

  • location: Shanghai, China
  • wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
  • construction was started in January 2019
  • initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
  • production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
  • initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
  • expected total investment: about $2 billion
  • purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
  • battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
  • expected volume: 150,000 per year in first phase and 500,000 per year in the future