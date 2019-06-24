How does the Tesla Model 3 fare against some brawny German competition?

As the video description clearly states, the Model S would crush these two German powerhouses, but can the Model 3 come out on top too?

In addition to the standing-start drag race, there's a rolling race and a braking test too.

The Model 3 boasts two electric motors with 450 HP and 640 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive and instant electric torque.

On the gas side, the BMW M850i xDrive has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that puts out 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. It's AWD and features an automatic 8-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the E63 S AMG has 612 HP and 850 Nm of torque. All three cars are capable of hitting 60 MPH in under 4 seconds.

Grab a look at the always impressive video from Carwow to see the results.

Video description via Carwow on YouTube: