Just another Tesla (no, it's definitely not a Tesla) fire to report on.

It seems this diesel-burning big rig semi went up in flames. Sadly, it seems a whole lot of beer was lost, but it was just Budweiser and not that fancy craft beer. Perhaps diesel is not the safest way to propel a car down the road. It seems highly flammable, though less so than gasoline.

Gas car fires happen all the time, yet nobody reports on them, so we're starting a humorous (we hope) series (see part 1 here) here to call attention to the 468 (average) gas car fires per day in the U.S. that get zero media coverage, versus the 10 or so EV fires annually that get massive mainstream media attention.

Why's Tesla mentioned in the headline? Without the word Tesla, it's simply not considered report-worthy news by the mainstream media if a car catches on fire.

Inspiration for this new Tesla (no, it's definitely not a Tesla) fire series comes to us via Twitter, where Steve Jobs (@tesla_truth) and Ray4Tesla (@ray4tesla) posted on the Tesla RAV4 fire we covered last week.

There's now a big fire watch committee on Twitter who's job it is to keep an eye out for these Tesla (no, it's definitely not a Tesla) blazes. We're waiting to hear of the Tesla Ram pickup truck fire, you know, that one that looks like a Ram but bears a Tesla badge.

Video description via WGRZ-TV on YouTube: