BYD, the most popular New Energy Vehicle brand in China, increased sales of plug-in electric cars in May by 56% year-over-year to 20,945, which is 64% of its overall volume (32,966).

After five months, sales almost reached 115,000 and with several new or refreshed models, sales should continue to grow.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2019

The lineup consists of 10 plug-in models, but two of them are responsible for almost half of total results, and BEVs are responsible for three-quarters.

BYD Yuan BEV noted more than 6,000 sales in May (the second highest result in China), while two of the latest models, the e1 and Song MAX PHEV, set new personal records.

BYD sales breakdown:

Yuan BEV – 6,044 (36,918 YTD)



e5 – 3,173 (22,302 YTD)



Tang PHEV – 2,458 (21,178 YTD)



Qin PHEV – 1,026 (8,710 YTD)



Qin BEV – 2,936 (7,642 YTD)

Song PHEV – 685 (5,844 YTD)

Tang BEV - 1,061 (4,306 YTD)

Song BEV – 849 (3,341 YTD)



e1 - 1,249 (2,406 YTD) *New monthly record

*New monthly record Song MAX PHEV - 1,464 (2,265 YTD)*New monthly record

Most of the sales are BEVs: