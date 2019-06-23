Have you ever sat in your living room and thought to yourself “Man, I really wish I was in my car right now”? If so, you might find a kindred spirit after watching this video.

Erik of YouTube channel DÆrik was in the process of setting up a new studio set for his channel and he needed some furniture. Preferably something unique. "I'd rather use furniture that kind of went with what I like." Explains Erik.

As a content creator for a Tesla focused YouTube channel and an admin of TeslaInventory.com, it is no surprise that his ideal living set would be Tesla themed. "The whole channel is basically about Tesla so I figured... let's see if we can make some furniture out of the Tesla."

He purchased two sets of third row Model X seats from eBay at a "reasonable price" after their former owner's vehicles were totaled. Although Erik's first choice was to pick up a captains chair or perhaps the middle row of three seats but none were available in his preferred price range.

The seats are certainly a unique addition to a YouTuber's studio, but they might actually be great in a game or media room. The seats even have cup holders built right, so you can toss out that useless old coffee table.

There have been plenty of interesting garage overhauls where EV owners express their passions but using car seats as indoor furniture is a far less common occurrence. What do you think? Would you consider adding such an odd piece of furniture into your living space? Would you leave the seat belts on for rip those suckers off? Let us know in the comment section below!