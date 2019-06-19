Klaus Zellmer, President and Chief Executive Officer Porsche Cars North America, contributed an op-ed to USA Today. The gist of it is that electric cars will become increasingly common on U.S. roads as adoption is imminent. Zellmer gives credit to Tesla for popularizing EVs and proving that the demand is not only real, but also significant.

Zellmer writes:

"Tesla has made inroads, but now I believe we are approaching a turning point. In coming years we will see more widespread adoption as volume producers including General Motors, Nissan, and VW join with premium brands like Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche to launch numerous battery-only models. As more Americans experience the instant power and sporty handling that electric cars provide, more will want this new generation of electric vehicles."

He goes on to talk about the ultimate success of the Tesla Model 3, as well as the growing charging infrastructure in America. However, one of Zellmer's most interesting shares is in regards to Taycan reservations holders. While the final production Taycan has yet to be unveiled, the CEO says, “We already have enough interest to account for all the Taycans we expect to deliver in the US in the first year, through late 2020."

Zellmer reveals that fewer than half of U.S.-based Taycan reservation holders are current Porsche owners, though the biggest group of those people are coming from a 911. He concludes:

"The fact that someone can love the sound and feel of an exhilarating flat-six gas engine and also be attracted to the silent power of a performance EV says volumes about the capacity of the U.S. market for this new power train."

To read the entire op-ed, follow the USA Today source link below.

Source: USA Today via Teslarati