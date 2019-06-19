As we've reported on numerous occasions, electric vehicle powertrains mate well with modern traction control. This is due in part to the cars' low center of gravity, even weight distribution, dual motors (when available), and instantaneous torque.

CarCaine proves the above with little doubt as it tests the Tesla Model 3 on rollers. It's important to note that the Model 3 Performance comes standard with dual-motor, all-wheel drive. However, we've shared other tests in the past that prove Tesla's rear-wheel-drive vehicles also fare exceptionally well when it comes to traction.

Video Description via CarCaine on YouTube: Tesla Model 3 Performance Dual Motor 4x4 test on rollers - CarCaine We put Tesla Model 3 Performance on our rollers to test its abilities when it has limited traction. Dual Motor version did as expected. After we tested Model X, Model 3 performs really well.

Back in January 2019, CarCaine put the Tesla Model X through the same testing process. As you can see from the video below, it fared quite well, although the Model 3 performed significantly better.

'