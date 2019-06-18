In the last full month before the unveiling of the new ZOE, Renault again significantly increased EV sales.

Total sales (excluding Twizy) amounted around 5,071 in May (up 58% year-over-year) and 24,024 YTD (up 41%):

BEVs account for close to 2.5% of all cars sold by Renault globally and 4.2% in Europe (where almost all Renault EVs are sold).

It will be interesting to see how the new ZOE affects sales of the outgoing generation (a lot depends on the number of orders taken before unveiling).

Renault electric car sales – May 2019

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 83 SM3 Z.E. (280 YTD) in South Korea.