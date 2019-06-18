According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, every year except 2011, the majority of plug-in electric vehicles sold in the U.S. were also made in the U.S.

In 2018, roughly 75% of all plug-ins sold in the U.S. were made in the U.S., which is quite an achievement. The remaining 25% falls on:

Japan: 9%

Germany: 5%

Rest of the world: 11%

A big reason behind the result is the huge share of Tesla sales out of overall volume - around 53% in 2018 according to IEVs estimates, and over 52% so far this year (through the end of May).

By the way, it also means that the majority of plug-ins sold in the U.S. are made in California.

U.S. PEV Sales by Production Location, 2011-2018

"In 2011, 55% of the PEVs sold in the United States were produced in Japan, 43% in the United States, and 2% in France. Note: PEV sales began in December 2010, thus 2011 was the first full year of sales. PEV include both all-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Includes sales of light-duty vehicles only. Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010–2018, ANL/ESD-19/2, March 2019."

Source: energy.gov