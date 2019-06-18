Sales of Hyundai plug-in electric cars stabilized month-over-month in May at 6,681, but the growth year-over-year is still tremendous - 174%.

Compared to the overall volume, the share of plug-ins amounted to 4.3%. So far this year, total sales already exceed 30,500.

Around two-thirds of the result comes from Kona Electric - 4,459 in May and 19,303 YTD. We guess sales could be way higher if only Hyundai would be able to produce more.

In May, Hyundai sold also a record number of 513 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars (461 in South Korea), which for the very first time (for any manufacturer) reached a share of 0.3% (in overall volume).

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – May 2019

Model results: