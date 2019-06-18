PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) recently officially launched production of drive units for electrified vehicles at its plant in Tremery, France.

The video above shows the installation of the production line and production of new drive units for all-electric models like:

All of those cars (front-wheel drive) will be equipped with 100 kW, 260 Nm, 14,000 rpm drive unit with a 7 kW (1-phase) / 11 kW (3-phase) charger on top.

The plant is expected to provide some 120,000 electric motors annually in 2020, while the goal for 2025 to be 900,000.