PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) is the latest carmaker that decided to produce battery modules/packs for hybrid/plug-in electric vehicles in Eastern Europe.

According to Reuters, PSA selected Slovakia's plant in Trnava, which will later be supplemented by a plant in Vigo, Spain. Currently, there is no details about volume and models.

As the electrified car sales will increase in the future, other plants also will be engaged to assemble batteries.

Lithium-ion cells for PSA to be supplied by LG Chem and CATL.

Source: Reuters