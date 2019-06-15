According to the latest unofficial news, Tesla recently increased deliveries of electric cars to 1,000 per day to meet the target for a record quarter (probably at least 91,000).

A lot depends on June, which might become the best month ever (the target is for 33,000-36,000).

Deliveries in Europe/China should be very high (as usual in the last month of the quarter), but high sales could be also achieved thanks to incentives to employees, the ending $3,750 federal tax credit in the U.S. (just $1,825 from July) and the policy of returning the car in 7 days with full refund. Another point is the updated Tesla Model S/Tesla Model X.

In May, Elon Musk wrote to employees that "In order to achieve this [record], we need sustained output of 1,000 Model 3’s per day."

We guess that if the production of Tesla Model 3 will stabilize at 1,000 per day, together with Model S/Model X sales should be well above 1,000 per day in the future.

Source: Electrek