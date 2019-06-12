The $45 billion transportation bill approved in Illinois doesn't include the ridiculous $1,000 annual registration fee on all-electric cars - that's the good news.

The bad news is that the current registration fee on BEVs increased 14 times to $248 and it's $100 more than other types of cars.

Here are the details:

Annual registration fee on BEVs: up from $17.50 to$248 (up 14-times)

Annual registration fee on other cars: up from $98 to $148

Difference between BEVs and other cars: $100

Gas tax: up from $0.19 to $0.38 per gallon

Number of gallons to cover $100 difference: 263

Assuming 25-50 MPG fuel economy, the $100 difference would require one to buy fuel for 6,575 miles - 13,150 miles per year. It seems that in the end, both the ICE and BEVs should be paying a similar amount assuming average mileage.

The biggest winner in such circumstances should be the PHEVs - while driving entirely on electricity, their cost will be $148.

The increase in taxes is dictated by the need to increase the budget for road maintenance.

Source: Green Car Reports