While the Swedish car market decreases significantly (down 15% in May), the plug-in electric car sales keep increasing, despite supply constraints of many all-electric models.

In May, some 2,785 new passenger plug-in were registered in Sweden (up 43% year-over-year) at a very high 12% market share.

Sales stats show also that all-electric models increased three-times, while the plug-in hybrid decreased by 2%. After five months, the total volume is 15,622.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – May 2019

The big thing for the month of May is Kia Niro PHEV, which with 406 sales (1,508 YTD) outsold the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 365 (2,204 YTD). The Japanese plug-in hybrid remains the top choice in Sweden YTD.

Tesla Model 3 with 198 sales in May, just behind the Renault ZOE (199), now needs to watch its back to not lose second place for the year (1,649).

Source: EV Sales Blog