Tesla Autopilot is meant primarily for highway/freeway use. You can engage it on longer trips to reduce the stress of driving. However, many of the reviews and videos we've seen and shared as of late have dealt with how Tesla's semi-autonomous feature works on surface roads with stop-and-go traffic. Interestingly, this latest Autopilot review takes it to the other extreme.

By "other extreme" we mean top speeds on the Autobahn. Of course, you can't drive a Tesla vehicle at its top speed while on Autopilot or Navigate on Autopilot, but the technology will definitely let you exceed speed limits.

Tesla Driver is able to get his car up to 150 km/h (~93 mph) on Autopilot. At this speed, features like semi-autonomous navigation and lane changes seem to work just fine. He makes an attempt to exceed 150 with the feature turned off, and then engage it, but the car tells him that Autopilot is unavailable.

Have you tested Tesla Autopilot's top speed in a U.S.-spec car (on a track, of course)? As far as we understand, the feature works at speeds up to 90 mph, so this testing is right on par. At any rate, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.