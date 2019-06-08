Tesla recently opened its first V3 Supercharging station to the public at its Fremont factory with eight 250 kW stalls.

It's the second known V3 station after the one at Tesla HQ in Hawthorne, which initially was available for early access customers for testing.

The latest and top of the line Tesla cars can charge at up to around 250 kW (Model 3) and up to around 200 kW (Model S/Model X), compared to 150 kW from V2 Superchargers (120 kW before the upgrade).

It's expected that later this year we will see a broad rollout of V3 Superchargers along major routes.

Tesla Supercharging

About Supercharging V3:

New architecture of chargers

1 MW power cabinet, which can support up to 250 kW per car (four stalls per power cabinet)

no power sharing between the Superchargers (previously two stalls shared 120 kW of power)

cuts charging time by up to 50% (when battery is warm up)

expected typical charging time to drop to around 15 minutes

expected to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour (than V2)

Tesla charging capabilities (latest and/or top versions):

Model 3 - up to 250 kW

Model S/Model X - up to 200 kW

Source: Engadget, Electrek, TESLORD