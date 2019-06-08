Peugeot e-208, just like Aston Martin Rapide E, debuts in the UK at the Fully Charged Live
Peugeot presents at the Fully Charged Live (7th to 9th June) at Silverstone, the UK the prototype version of the upcoming Peugeot e-208.
Hopefully, soon we will get some more photos and videos, while now we can take a look at a few new teasers of the white e-208.
"A prototype version of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 will be shown at the Fully Charged Live 2019 electric vehicle event, held at Silverstone. The pre-production e-208 will be one of the key attractions at the Fully Charged Live event, which takes place from the 7th to 9th June. Visitors will be able to find the supermini EV at the PEUGEOT stand in Wing, Hall 1."
"David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK said: “With order books opening later this year, the Fully Charged Live event at Silverstone is the perfect opportunity for PEUGEOT to introduce the all-new e-208 to the British public.”
On Friday, as part of the Fully Charged Live event, PEUGEOT Marketing Director, Steven Wass will participate in a live panel discussion on the ‘Importance of Cool Concept Cars’ alongside leading industry figures, hosted by automotive journalist and television presenter Jonny Smith."
Peugeot e-208
Peugeot e-208 specs:
- 50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)
- about 340 km (211 miles) of WLTP range or 450 km (280 miles) NEDC
- 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 2.8 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds
- on-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)
- 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW