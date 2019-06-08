Peugeot presents at the Fully Charged Live (7th to 9th June) at Silverstone, the UK the prototype version of the upcoming Peugeot e-208.

Hopefully, soon we will get some more photos and videos, while now we can take a look at a few new teasers of the white e-208.

"A prototype version of the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 will be shown at the Fully Charged Live 2019 electric vehicle event, held at Silverstone. The pre-production e-208 will be one of the key attractions at the Fully Charged Live event, which takes place from the 7th to 9th June. Visitors will be able to find the supermini EV at the PEUGEOT stand in Wing, Hall 1." "David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK said: “With order books opening later this year, the Fully Charged Live event at Silverstone is the perfect opportunity for PEUGEOT to introduce the all-new e-208 to the British public.” On Friday, as part of the Fully Charged Live event, PEUGEOT Marketing Director, Steven Wass will participate in a live panel discussion on the ‘Importance of Cool Concept Cars’ alongside leading industry figures, hosted by automotive journalist and television presenter Jonny Smith."

Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-208 specs: