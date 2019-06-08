Earlier this month BYTON boasted that the first M-Byte body-in-white successfully rolled out of the body shop of its brand new production plant in Nanjing, China.

Mark, SVP of Manufacturing Operations said:

"The success of this trial confirms our manufacturing equipment and proves that BYTON factory body shop is fully capable of building the M-Byte design."

The series production of customers cars is expected to start later this year.

BYTON

'

13 Photos

Source: Green Car Congress