BYTON M-Byte is one of the latest Chinese premium all-electric cars, which soon will hit the market

Earlier this month BYTON boasted that the first M-Byte body-in-white successfully rolled out of the body shop of its brand new production plant in Nanjing, China.

Mark, SVP of Manufacturing Operations said:

"The success of this trial confirms our manufacturing equipment and proves that BYTON factory body shop is fully capable of building the M-Byte design."

The series production of customers cars is expected to start later this year.

 

BYTON

BYTON M-Byte prototype
13 Photos
BYTON M-Byte prototype BYTON M-Byte prototype BYTON M-Byte prototype BYTON M-Byte prototype BYTON M-Byte prototype BYTON M-Byte prototype BYTON M-Byte prototype

Source: Green Car Congress