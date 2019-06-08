BYTON M-Byte is one of the latest Chinese premium all-electric cars, which soon will hit the market
Earlier this month BYTON boasted that the first M-Byte body-in-white successfully rolled out of the body shop of its brand new production plant in Nanjing, China.
Mark, SVP of Manufacturing Operations said:
"The success of this trial confirms our manufacturing equipment and proves that BYTON factory body shop is fully capable of building the M-Byte design."
The series production of customers cars is expected to start later this year.
BYTON
Source: Green Car Congress