Sales of the NIO ES8 in China, as expected, continues to stay around 1,000 per month, while the new NIO ES6 hits the market in June.

In May, 1,089 ES8 were delivered, and according to the forecast of 2,800-3,200 for the second quarter, probably another 1,000 will be sold in June. Cumulative NIO ES8 deliveries are 17,550 over 12 months.

We doubt that 1,000 units per month would be enough to note a positive margin on the ES8, but hopefully, it will improve over time.

