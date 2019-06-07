There is not much positive news about the Nissan LEAF sales in Japan, as in May only 1,103 were sold - it's 38% less than a year ago.

We are probably not the only one disappointed by the LEAF's results, as the anticipated scenario was further growth after the introduction of Nissan LEAF e+ 62 kWh battery version.

So far this year, Nissan sold 9,154 new LEAFs (down 30%) in its home country, which probably means that the overall result of 25,722 in 2018 will not be improved this year.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – May 2019