This year Nissan LEAF failed to keep momentum in Japan and notes a significant decrease of sales

There is not much positive news about the Nissan LEAF sales in Japan, as in May only 1,103 were sold - it's 38% less than a year ago.

We are probably not the only one disappointed by the LEAF's results, as the anticipated scenario was further growth after the introduction of Nissan LEAF e+ 62 kWh battery version.

So far this year, Nissan sold 9,154 new LEAFs (down 30%) in its home country, which probably means that the overall result of 25,722 in 2018 will not be improved this year.

More from Japan

customized nissan leaf autech sale japan Customized Nissan LEAF Autech Goes On Sale In Japan Next Month
tesla model 3 available six more countries Tesla Model 3 Now Available For Order In Six More Countries: With Pricing

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – May 2019

 