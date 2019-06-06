In May 2019, Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. amounted to 228, which is close to the six-month average (216). Is this the sign of demand level or simply supply quota? We don't know yet.

One of the most important factors is that while overall sales of the Jaguar brand decreased 15% year-over-year, the I-PACE share increased to 11.3%. It's clear that with one or two more EV models, the brand would quickly drift towards electrification.

Jaguar news

Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. - May 2019

So far this year Jaguar delivered 1,073 I-PACE in U.S.