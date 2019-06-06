300hp system output, AWD: New Grandland X Hybrid4 version tops Opel’s SUV family

Four driving modes: Fully electric, hybrid, AWD and sport

Grandland X PHEV can cover up to 52 kilometres in pure electric mode (WLTP 2 )

Convenient: Lithium ion battery fully charged in as little as one hour 50 minutes

Efficient: Regenerative braking converts deceleration to electrical energy

Already orderable: Grandland X Hybrid4 prices start at €49,940 in Germany

Opel goes electric: Entire product portfolio electrified by 2024

Rüsselsheim. Opel goes electric! The German carmaker continues to implement this key element of the PACE! strategic plan by presenting the new all-wheel drive PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) version of the Grandland X. Topping Opel’s SUV offer (that also comprises the Crossland X and the Mokka X), the elegant Grandland X Hybrid4 with an optional black engine bonnet and special BiColor alloy wheels combines the power of a 1.6 turbocharged petrol engine and two electric motors for a system output of up to 300hp. Preliminary WLTP1 fuel consumption (weighted, combined) is 1.6 l/100 km with 37 g/km CO 2 (NEDC2: 1.6 l/100 km, 36 g/km CO 2 ).

The first plug-in hybrid from Opel is already available in Germany from attractive monthly leasing rates of €399. The all-wheel drive car can be ordered now as the highly equipped Business Edition for €49,940 (RRP including VAT in Germany). Grandland X Hybrid4 drivers in Germany will benefit from the new company car tax for electrified vehicles of 0.5 per cent of the new vehicle price instead of 1.0 per cent for conventional powertrains. The 50 per cent lower company car tax makes buying a PHEV even more compelling. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for early 2020.

The Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 will contribute to the electrification of the German brand’s entire product portfolio by 2024. It is also part of the carmaker’s strategy for meeting future CO 2 targets. Another step in the process, which also includes highly efficient internal combustion engines, will be the introduction of the fully battery electric version of the next-generation Opel Corsa.

Consistent with Opel’s positioning as the exciting, approachable, German brand, the new PHEV represents the state-of-the-art in plug-in hybrid technology. The propulsion system of the Grandland X Hybrid4 comprises:

a WLTP-certified, Euro 6d-TEMP-compliant 147 kW/200 hp, 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine specially adapted to the hybrid application,

and an electric drive system with two 80 kW/109 hp electric motors, all-wheel drive and a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission. The second electric motor, inverter and differential are integrated into the electrically powered rear axle to provide all-wheel traction on demand.



The engine will mostly be driven at medium to high vehicle speeds, while the lower speeds of transient driving are covered by the electric part of the powertrain. The Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 can cover up to 52 kilometres in pure electric mode in the WLTP2 driving cycle (65 km according to NEDC3). Studies have shown that in Germany, 80 per cent of all daily journeys cover a distance of under 50 km, so for these customers the Grandland X Hybrid4 could potentially drive with zero emissions all of the time.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 will offer four driving modes – electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport – allowing drivers to tailor the car’s characteristics to their wishes or to specific driving conditions. For example, choosing the hybrid mode allows the car to automatically select its most efficient method of propulsion, with the possibility of switching to electric mode for zero-emission driving when reaching a city centre. Selecting AWD mode activates the electrified rear axle for maximum traction on all kinds of roads.

In addition to demonstrating how Opel democratises innovation with the newest propulsion systems, the Grandland X Hybrid4 shows how Opel always keeps sight of the customer’s needs. For example, the plug socket for charging the battery via the 3.3 kW on-board charger (a 6.6 kW version is optional) is conveniently positioned on the opposite side of the vehicle to the fuel filler, while the battery is installed under the rear seats in order to optimise space in the interior and the boot.

As electricity is cheaper than petrol, drivers can save money when they regularly recharge the battery instead of putting fuel in the tank. Depending on local prices and distances covered, this can significantly lower energy bills. Charging time depends on the type of charger in use. In addition to the cable supplied with the vehicle for charging from a domestic plug socket, Opel will offer devices for fast charging at public stations and wallboxes at home. For example, the battery charges fully in around one hour and 50 minutes with a 7.4 kW wallbox.

To make charging even more convenient, the Grandland X Hybrid4 will benefit from the dedicated solutions for electrified vehicles supplied by Free2Move Services, the Groupe PSA mobility brand. These are easy to use via the “myOpel” app. The offer will include a charging pass, giving access to more than 105,000 charging points in Europe, and a trip planner, which proposes the best routes based on the car’s residual range and shows the location of charging stations along the routes. Connected navigation via the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system takes care of finding the routes and the guidance to the chosen charging station. The “myOpel” app allows checking of the battery’s state-of-charge or programming of a charging time on the wallbox at home. Grandland X Hybrid4 owners can also adjust the climate control or heating via “remote control” from the comfort of their living-room.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 will also offer the new Opel Connect telematics service. Helpful functions, such as Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, checking key vehicle data via an app, direct connection with roadside assistance and emergency call, give the driver and passengers additional peace of mind. Help can be reached within seconds via the red button. If the seatbelt tensioners or the airbags are deployed, the emergency call is activated automatically.

Recovering energy by braking

In order to further improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid4 features a regenerative braking system to recover the energy produced under braking or deceleration. In a conventional braking system, the mechanical energy generated by friction in the brakes is lost as heat. By converting this excess kinetic energy into electrical energy, and either using it immediately or storing it in the battery, the all-electric range of the Grandland X Hybrid4 can increase by up to 10 per cent on average.

To further leverage the high voltage (300 V) electrical system, the Grandland X Hybrid4 is equipped with an electrical air-conditioning compressor and an electrical heater.

The new Grandland X Hybrid4 belongs to the vanguard of Opel’s next-generation electrified vehicles. While the Ampera-e remains on sale in selected markets, the manufacturer will globally launch within 20 months the new Corsa, the new Zafira Life MPV, the new Vivaro LCV and the successor of the Mokka X – each of which will feature a fully battery electric version.