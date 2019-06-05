May didn't bring any reverse trend in the case of BMW Group (BMW and MINI) plug-in car sales in the U.S., which continue to decrease year-over-year.

The German manufacturer reports a 29.7% decrease, which would be around 1,439 compared to the 2,046 sold last year (the press release doesn't contain a precise number).

The positive is that BMW brand increased its overall sales by 1.7% (light trucks/SUV went up 41.2%, while passenger cars went down 20.5%), which however means that plug-in share decreased to 4.8%.

BMW i + iPerformance + MINI PHEV sales in U.S. – May 2019

"BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 29.7 percent in May 2019 vs. May 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date."

BMW plug-in electric car sales estimated by InsideEVs: