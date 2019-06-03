This Tesla Model S P100DL really impresses on the track, depending on what you enjoy and what mods you employ. Most people are well aware that all Tesla vehicles shine at the drag strip. This is because of their instant and potent battery-electric torque. However, the Model S and Model X have never been top dogs at the twisty track, though the Model 3 has proven its worth.

What if all you needed to do to modify a Model S or X to guarantee super fun twisty track time was was free and simple? We're not talking about any aftermarket products here or software system hacking ... nope. Just pull the right fuse, disengage the vehicles' traction control, and you're off for a day of good, clean fun. However, we suggest you adjust your budget to include new tires!

At any rate, enjoy the video, and, as always, leave us a comment.