Despite the fact that Tesla Model 3 owner Scott Kubo is showing previous footage of earlier versions of Tesla Autopilot v9, the car handles some tricky highway exit ramps with incredibly tight curves (15-mph curves to be precise). As expected, there are also some close calls and fails.

While this video can be seen as a testament to how much the semi-autonomous system has improved over time, it will also be fantastic to compare it to new videos of Tesla Autopilot with the most recent software updates.

Additional Tesla Autopilot Coverage:

Hopefully, Kubo will repeat these tests soon with the latest version of Tesla Autopilot (v9 2019.16.2), which is several updates beyond those that he's sharing. YouTube commenters have mentioned this to Kubo and we'll be reaching out to him as well.

Let us know how you feel about the latest version of Autopilot and Navigate on Autopilot in the comment section below.