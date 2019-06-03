To top it off, some Tesla owners are seeing better Autopilot performance with the more recent updates.
Despite the fact that Tesla Model 3 owner Scott Kubo is showing previous footage of earlier versions of Tesla Autopilot v9, the car handles some tricky highway exit ramps with incredibly tight curves (15-mph curves to be precise). As expected, there are also some close calls and fails.
While this video can be seen as a testament to how much the semi-autonomous system has improved over time, it will also be fantastic to compare it to new videos of Tesla Autopilot with the most recent software updates.
Hopefully, Kubo will repeat these tests soon with the latest version of Tesla Autopilot (v9 2019.16.2), which is several updates beyond those that he's sharing. YouTube commenters have mentioned this to Kubo and we'll be reaching out to him as well.
Video Description Scott Kubo on YouTube:
Tesla Autopilot - Crazy Curved Exit Ramps
Compilation of videos showing Autopilot handling tricky curved highway exit off-ramps. Some close-calls and fails as well.
Most of this was performed on versions v9 2018.48 and v9 2018.50.6
Autopilot continues to get increasingly better at tricky curved exit ramps, tight curves, and other "sustained turn" situations. However it still has limitations.
00:57 Tricky S-shaped exit ramp
02:00 15 mph curved exit ramp
03:07 Abrupt sharp curved exit ramp
04:05 Sharp 15 mph curved exit ramp with construction
05:45 Crazy 10 mph curved exit ramp
06:48 Double cloverleaf interchange
Autopilot version 8 vs 9 on 20mph Curve of Death
