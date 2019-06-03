Many drivers today use an aftermarket dashcam. Soon, this will probably either be something that just about everyone has, or automakers will begin making it an option (and eventually standard) in a growing list of vehicles. Fortunately, all Tesla vehicles already come standard with a built-in dashcam (TeslaCam).

More TeslaCam and Sentry Mode Coverage:

In addition, Tesla vehicles employ a whole suite of cameras around the car, for use in its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system. Recently, the Silicon Valley carmaker added Sentry Mode via an over-the-air software update. Sentry Mode "watches" the vehicle using the built-in cameras and has the ability to record footage.

Since then, we've seen and shared a variety of videos showing TeslaCam and Sentry Mode cameras in action. Tesla owners record and share everything from personal accidents, other nearby accidents, and drivers simply making terrible choices, to break-ins, vandalism, and outright weirdness.

This Tesla owner has put together a short compilation highlighting all the interesting footage his TeslaCam and Sentry Mode cameras have recorded over the course of a month. Check it out and leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.