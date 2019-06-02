Parking a car must really be challenging. If it was easy, then this wouldn't have occurred.

But what's even more perplexing to us is that the offender didn't even get out to inspect the damage (or leave a note: imagine that) and seems perhaps even oblivious to the fact that it occurred. Notice that the car that struck the Tesla then attempts to park again more within the lines.

More Tesla Crashes

The video cuts before we see anyone exit the offending vehicle, which means we don't get a look at the vehicle's occupants, but surely there are other cameras in this parking structure that will help identify the car that struck the Tesla. More often than not, Tesla's Autopilot and Sentry cameras capture a visual of the suspect or the license plate, but that doesn't appear to be the case here.

Take a look at the video to see just how careless and stupid some drivers can truly be.

Video description via Akash Goswami on YouTube: