Nissan recently released a new ad with the LEAF in the U.S. called Freedom to Move. It presents how smooth and calm driving should feel. Kind of gliding in the sky.

"You don’t need sky to soar in the 2019 Nissan LEAF. With more available range and more available power, driving the world’s best-selling electric vehicle of all time is even more exhilarating. Also enjoy the safety and ease of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features such as available Blind Spot Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and available ProPILOT Assist. This is how driving should feel. The 2019 Nissan LEAF. The best-selling electric vehicle of all time."

The video clip ends with a sentence about LEAF sales results (well over 400,000 LEAFs sold since 2010). However, we feel that for quite some time Nissan has lost the competitive advantage it earned eight years ago.

Nissan LEAF

To stay in the game Nissan needs to successfully launch the 62 kWh version of the LEAF in the U.S. and Europe, especially since the Japanese market didn't grow so far this year.

The good news is that in China, LEAF's derivative Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission noted relatively strong 2,232 sales in April (3,177 YTD), after 5,520 in the last three months of 2018. In total, 8,697 electric Nissan Sylphy have been sold.