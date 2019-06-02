Comes complete with a super slick carbon trunk wing too.
This Tesla Model 3 in satin Battleship Gray is extremely unique. T Sportline evens adds a slick carbon fiber trunk wing to round out the package.
T Sportline, a dedicated Tesla tuner, is back at it again with another rather striking example of a tricked out Model 3.
More From T Sportline
This particular Model 3 is actually owned by T Sportline. Therefore, this is a one-off project for now, but surely if there's interest in such a package, then T Sportline will deliver.
The unique Battleship Gray wrap is the real stand out here as it appears to have almost a color-changing ability in different lighting situations.
Check out this video of the modded Model 3 and let us know your thoughts in comments.
Video description via T Sportline on YouTube:
T Sportline customizes a Performance Tesla Model 3 from black to a striking Satin Battleship Gray. For a eye-pleasing color combination, a satin black chrome delete matches a set of 20" TSS Flow Forged Wheels in Matte Black. A touch of carbon finishes this Model 3 off with gloss carbon fiber side mirrors and a gloss carbon fiber executive trunk wing lip spoiler.
2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance in Black Exterior
● Complete Full Body Wrap in 3M Satin Battleship Gray