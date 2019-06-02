This Tesla Model 3 in satin Battleship Gray is extremely unique. T Sportline evens adds a slick carbon fiber trunk wing to round out the package.

T Sportline, a dedicated Tesla tuner, is back at it again with another rather striking example of a tricked out Model 3.

This particular Model 3 is actually owned by T Sportline. Therefore, this is a one-off project for now, but surely if there's interest in such a package, then T Sportline will deliver.

The unique Battleship Gray wrap is the real stand out here as it appears to have almost a color-changing ability in different lighting situations.

Check out this video of the modded Model 3 and let us know your thoughts in comments.

