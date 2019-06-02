The next-generation Tesla Roadster is a beast both in simulated form and soon in reality.

Not only will it supposedly boast a range of some 621 miles or more, but it's so darn quick from 0 to 60 MPH that few, if any, cars will ever be able to match it. Not even the newly announced Ferrari SF90 Stradale can match the Roadster's sheer acceleration. With a 0-60 MPH time of under 2 seconds, even most full-bore race cars can't keep pace with the new Roadster.

When first revealed, Tesla released these specs on the new Roadster:

7,376 pound-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, making it the quickest production car in the world.

0-100 mph in 4.2 seconds

Quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, which beats every other production car.

250+ mph top speed

620 miles of highway range

Now those are truly some out-of-this-world specs, but can the new Roadster beat the Toyota Supra? Of course it can. Watch this not-so-real race featuring the new Roadster against the Supra. We sure are geeked to see the Roadster do some real-world takedowns when it launches in the near future.