New Nissan LEAF earns maximum 5 star ANCAP safety rating

Nissan LEAF scored 93 per cent adult occupant protection

Melbourne, Australia – Nissan LEAF has been awarded the maximum five star safety rating by the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP).

New Nissan LEAF is the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan's vision to transform the way people drive and live. Nissan LEAF is the world's best-selling electric vehicle, offering a premium electric driving experience at an affordable price.

The zero tailpipe emission Nissan LEAF, scored an impressive 93 per cent in ANCAP's adult occupant protection test, 85 per cent for child occupant protection and 71 per cent in the vulnerable road user protection test. It also scored well (70 per cent) in the safety assist category thanks to its range of active safety technologies.

The new Nissan LEAF comes with a variety of advanced safety features including Intelligent Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning as standard equipment.

It also features Intelligent Around-View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Driver Alert, front and rear parking sensors, six SRS airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control with Traction Control System, ISOFIX and three top tether child restraint anchor points.

In addition, Nissan LEAF includes High Beam Assist, auto-levelling LED headlights, Intelligent Trace Control and intelligent Ride Control, plus ABS with electronic brakeforce distribution.

"We are justifiably proud of Nissan LEAF and we are delighted to receive this five star ANCAP safety rating," said Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester.

"Nissan LEAF is packed with a strong assortment of active and passive standard safety that brings peace of mind to everyone that is considering this vehicle as their next new car purchase."



Officially launching in July followed by first deliveries to customers in August, the new Nissan LEAF is available in a single high-spec grade.

It has a 40kWh battery, an improved 110kW of power, up 38 per cent versus the outgoing model, and 320Nm of torque, an increase of 14 per cent over the first generation, adding a degree of exhilaration for the driver thanks to the instant acceleration.

The new model has a driving range of 315km1 (NEDC ADR 81/02 combined cycle) and 270km indicative driving range (European WLTP combined cycle) making it perfect for city-based Australians, who on average travel 38 km/day2.

While you can fully charge LEAF within 24 hours, the time drops to 7.5 hours if the household has the latest 7kw home charger3. You can also plug your LEAF into a CHAdeMO rapid charger and get from 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge in around 60 minutes depending on charging conditions4.

The new Nissan LEAF also has world-first bi-directional charging capabilities. This technology, which Nissan is working with its partners to realise in Australia, allows owners to use the charge from their car to power their home or business, or return electricity to the grid.

Combining these with a contemporary exterior and interior design, an 8-inch touchscreen display, 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display, satellite navigation, heated steering wheel, leather accented seats and ample space for five, the new Nissan LEAF offers a comfortable, quiet drive that will be enjoyed by everyone.

Nissan LEAF also adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™, plus e-Pedal – which allows drivers to start, accelerate, decelerate, stop and hold the car by using the accelerator pedal alone without needing to use the brakes. It also features an Auto-Hold function.

New Nissan LEAF is available in six contemporary colours including Arctic White, Ivory Pearl with black roof, Magnetic Red, Pearl Black, Platinum and Gun Metallic.

New Nissan LEAF will be sold in 89 Nissan dealers nationwide making Nissan the largest electric vehicle network in Australia. Also, a partnership with JET Charge will assist customers with all of their home charging infrastructure needs.

Customers can register to pre-order their new Nissan LEAF and select their preferred Nissan Dealer by visiting nissan.com.au/leafpreorder.